'I'm me and he's him' - Ronaldinho's son insists he feels no pressure to emulate legendary ex-Barcelona & Brazil superstar as he tries to carve out a career in the EFL

Ronaldinho’s career is the stuff of legend as he has scored 236 club goals and won 12 major trophies. But while his father’s smile once lit up the world’s biggest stages, Mendes' journey is only just beginning. However, he remains determined to write it on his own terms.

"I want to be Joao, regardless of anything," he said in an earlier interview withESPN. "I never tried to be my father, I never wanted to be my father. So to get away a bit from where he played [Barca] and what's close, I think it was a good start and a good step for me. I think people on the outside want you to be something you're never going to be, whether you like it or not, right? It's good to be here."

Being the son of a global superstar means the camera follows you everywhere. Every touch of the ball, every pass, and every miss carries extra scrutiny. Mendes knows this better than anyone, and so did his parents.

"My father and mother never really wanted me to pursue it, because they already knew what was going to happen. But when passion speaks louder, you can't help it," he had said.

When asked if he feels burdened by his father’s name, he replied: "It's a fine line, because there are people who cross it, there are people who don't, but I've always been proud to be the son of who I am. My father was one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game. So being his son, being able to talk about him, is a source of pride. And I try to do my own thing, I try not to put my father in the middle of things, I try to play my football my way, without pressure."