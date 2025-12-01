Ronald Araujo granted indefinite leave of absence by Barcelona after agents hold talks with sporting director Deco

Barcelona are gearing up for a highly-anticipated fixture with Atletico in what will be just their third match at the renovated Camp Nou, following the earlier games against Athletic Club and Alaves. While the reigning champions are hoping to secure a win which would keep them above fierce rivals Real - who travel to Athletic on Wednesday - Diego Simeone’s Atletico should provide a strong test for Flick’s men.

Currently fourth in the table, Los Rojiblancos could go level on points with Barcelona with a victory at Camp Nou. Simeone’s side have lost just one of their 14 league matches in 2025-26, winning nine and drawing four.

Previewing the fixture, Barcelona boss Flick said: "We know we are up against a fantastic team with a lot of quality, one of the best in Europe with one of the best coaches. For that reason it will be a tough encounter.

"We are back at the top and we are happy about that, it's where we want to be but the important thing is to stay there until the end of the season. We have to keep working hard and give our best. We are leaders but at the moment we are not at our best. We need to move forward to to get back playing our best football.

“I think we are committing too many mistakes, despite having the quality to control matches. It's something we have missed in recent matches but we can do it and we are working towards that.”