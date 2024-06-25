'Very bitter taste' - Rodrygo sends message to Brazil fans after disappointing Copa America opener against Costa Rica

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Very bitter taste' - Rodrygo sends message to Brazil fans after disappointing Copa America opener against Costa RicaRodrygoBrazilCosta RicaCopa AmericaRodrygo sent a message to Brazil fans after their disappointing draw against Costa Rica in their Copa America opener.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBrazil held to a 0-0 draw by Costa RicaRodrygo looked unimpressive Vowed to evolve and improve from the next match Article continues below