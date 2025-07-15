Rodrigo De Paul explains how Lionel Messi 'creates discipline without saying a word' as Argentina midfielder drops hint about linking up with Inter Miami superstar in MLS
Rodrigo De Paul has lifted the lid on the powerful influence Lionel Messi exerts on those around him, praising the Argentina captain’s ability to lead through action rather than words. The Atletico Madrid midfielder offered rare insight into Messi’s understated authority while also hinting that their on-field chemistry might soon be rekindled, this time in the MLS with Inter Miami.
- Messi & De Paul share a close bond
- Atletico midfielder lavished praise on forward
- Hinted that move to Inter Miami might be on the cards