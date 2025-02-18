Matthijs de LigtGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'Robot' Matthijs De Ligt accused of 'creating issues' for Man Utd after 'obscene' £43m transfer from Bayern Munich

M. de LigtManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesliga

Arsenal legend Martin Keown accused Matthijs De Ligt of "creating issues" at Manchester United after an "obscene" £43m transfer from Bayern Munich.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Ligt struggling for form at United
  • Keown questioned his price tag after Spurs defeat
  • Scholes is also "concerned" with the Dutch centre-back
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches