'Robot' Matthijs De Ligt accused of 'creating issues' for Man Utd after 'obscene' £43m transfer from Bayern Munich
Arsenal legend Martin Keown accused Matthijs De Ligt of "creating issues" at Manchester United after an "obscene" £43m transfer from Bayern Munich.
- De Ligt struggling for form at United
- Keown questioned his price tag after Spurs defeat
- Scholes is also "concerned" with the Dutch centre-back
