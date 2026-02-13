Robinho Jr: Why son of ex-Real Madrid forward is being linked with €100m transfer to Europe's elite

Robinho Sr also started his career at Santos, before going on to enjoy spells at Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan. He earned 100 caps for the Brazil national team to boot, helping them win the 2007 Copa America, at which time he was considered to be one of the brightest talents of his generation.

Unfortunately, he never quite lived up to that early promise, and was forced to cut his career short in 2020 for troubling legal reasons. Robinho was found guilty for his part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman at a nightclub in Milan in 2013, with his conviction held up in the highest Italian court in 2022. In May 2024, he began serving his nine-year sentence in Brazil.

According to the Daily Mail, Santos are thus "protective" of Robinho Jr, "getting in the spotlight too much", amid the sensitive headlines that his father continues to generate. However, there is only so much they can do to shield him as he continues to push for regular first-team minutes at one of the biggest clubs in South America.

Robinho Jr could even be the subject of a bidding war in the summer, and if he makes the switch to a top-five European league, the hype around him will go into overdrive. The question is: exactly how good is he? GOAL takes a look...