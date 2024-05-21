Roberto Martinez Cristiano RonaldoGetty
Gill Clark

Roberto Martinez explains why Portugal still need Cristiano Ronaldo as he points to Al-Nassr star's insane statistics in Saudi Pro League after naming him in Euro 2024 squad

PortugalCristiano RonaldoRoberto MartinezEuropean ChampionshipAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has highlighted why 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is still crucial to his side ahead of Euro 2024.

  • Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024
  • Martinez highlights forward's form for Al-Nassr
  • Veteran is top scorer in Saudi Pro League
