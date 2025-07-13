Roberto Firmino on the move! Ex-Liverpool star finds new club after Al Ahli exit as Brazilian takes on fresh challenge

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is all set to leave Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli as he has agreed to join Qatari side Al Sadd. Firmino, who left the Reds in 2023 to join Al Ahli, spent two seasons at the Saudi club and was an integral part of the squad that won the AFC Champions League this year. The Brazilian left the club despite having a year left on his existing deal.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Firmino to leave Al Ahli

Agreed to join Al Sadd

Still had a year left in his contract Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱