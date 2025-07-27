Roberto De Zerbi surprised by 'different Mason Greenwood' after Marseille star's return from holiday for prolific pre-season
Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is pleasantly surprised to see the change in Mason Greenwood as the former Manchester United star returned for pre-season as an improved player. Greenwood is on fire after his holidays as he has already scored four goals in two friendly matches, including a hat-trick against Dutch side Excelsior Maassluis.
