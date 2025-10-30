Roberto De Zerbi asks Marseille stars to ask if they 'deserve' to be in the team as bid to challenge PSG to Ligue 1 title suffers another blow with last-minute collapse

Marseille’s 2-2 draw against Angers on Wednesday extended their winless run to three matches in all competitions. Their first setback came against Sporting CP in controversial fashion, when a contentious VAR decision led to defender Emerson Palmieri being shown a red card. The incident sparked protests from both De Zerbi and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who openly criticised the referee’s handling of the match.

Marseille’s fortunes did not improve over the weekend as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1, despite a goal from Mason Greenwood. The the midweek clash at Stade Velodrome further compounded their frustration as they fell behind to Angers after 25 minutes before appearing to take control of the match thanks to a second-half double from Robinio Vaz, only for an equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure the teams shared the points, preventing De Zerbi's men from capitalising on PSG's draw with Lorient.