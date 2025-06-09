Robert Lewandowski won't be missed! Poland team-mates glad to see legendary striker quit national team after sensational outburst against coach Michal Probierz
Robert Lewandowski's declaration that he will not accept a call-up to the Poland squad has sparked 'celebrations' from the rest of the team.
- Lewandowski loses captaincy after fallout with coach
- Poland players reportedly relieved by his exit
- Zielinski takes over as captain for upcoming fixtures