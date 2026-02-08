Robert Lewandowski joins GOATs Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive club as Barcelona striker extends remarkable goal streak

Flick has said: “We’ve talked about his situation; we haven’t reached the end of the season yet, he needs to stay focused and enjoy it. I know he wants more playing time, but he’s doing things well and I hope he enjoys the current situation and the club. Now is not the time to talk about it and we all know the club’s situation, but I’m relaxed because we’re doing things right.”

Barca winger Raphinha has told reporters of working alongside a modern day legend: “Yes, a good guy. Not only that, but he also has a hunger for victory, for achievements. He’s incredible despite his age. He’s someone who works very hard to be at his best.”

The Polish forward’s wife, Ana Lewandowska, has been giving little away when it comes to plans beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign. They are determined to make the most of a stint at Barcelona, with Lewandowski set to turn 38 in August.

Lewandowska told One: “We’ll see how the season goes in Barcelona this year because, let’s say, it will probably be my husband’s last here, so we’re squeezing it like a lemon. We’re enjoying every moment, every match with the fans because we know that one day we won’t have any of this.”

She added: “What’s next? We don’t know, but that’s the way of a great athlete and especially a great sportsman, and we’re ready for it. I want people to talk about him for many years to come and for future generations not to forget him. Because he has done something great, and I can only say that I feel very proud of everything that has happened.”