'Nothing I want more' - Rob McElhenney keen to follow in Alan Shearer's footsteps and hit the road with Wrexham fans

'Nothing I want more' - Rob McElhenney keen to follow in Alan Shearer's footsteps and hit the road with Wrexham fansAditya GokhaleGettyWrexhamLeague TwoWrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has hinted that he and Ryan Reynolds might visit the away end with Wrexham fans some day.Shearer in away end for Newcastle-FulhamWrexham fan asks McElhenney and Reynolds to do the sameMcElhenney responds to the fan positively