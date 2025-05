The Buccaneers faithful share their thoughts after their former coach was unveiled by the Red Devils.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was officially handed the mandate to coach Al Ahly on Wednesday after serving the Soweto giants for three seasons.

The position fell vacant following the sacking of Marcel Koller, who had failed to meet the set objectives.

A section of the Sea Robbers faithful is unhappy with the recent development.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.