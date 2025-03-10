Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad AC,March 2025.Wydad AC
Kiplagat Sang

Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad AC suffer slight Caf Champions League race setback as FUS Rabat force a draw in Botola Pro League outing

Botola ProWydad CasablancaR. MokwenaWydad Casablanca vs FUS RabatFUS RabatIttihad Tanger vs Wydad CasablancaIttihad Tanger

This is the second time the Red Castle have dropped points in a league match at home.

  • Wydad drop more crucial points

  • Race to win CAF CL slot tightens

  • Pressure mounts on Mokwena

