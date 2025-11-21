Rhulani Mokwena's unbeaten record ended! MC Alger start CAF Champions League Group C campaign with defeat ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Al Hilal went ahead through their captain Abdelrazig Omer who beat the half-time whistle to hand his side the lead in this CAF Champions League Group C encounter.

But eight minutes into the second half, MC Alger equalised, thanks to the hosts' defender Mustafa Karshom, deflecting into his own net a shot by MC Alger's Oussama Benhaoua for an own goal.

However, with 15 minutes remaining, Mohamed Abdelrahman reclaimed the lead for Al Hilal and the visitors did not manage to come back.

Even after the Sudanese giants were reduced to 10 men with four minutes to go following a red card to Salaheldin Alhassan, MC Alger could not take advantage of that.

It was Rhulani Mokwena's first defeat as the Algerian giants' head coach, having enjoyed a bright start in this job.

In the 13 matches, Mokwena has been in charge, he has recorded eight wins, four draws and a defeat.