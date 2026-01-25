Algerian giants MC Alger, under Rhulani Mokwena, are staring at a possible early elimination from the CAF Champions League following a 1-0 defeat to Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Sunday at TP Mazembe Stadium.

To make the defeat quite painful for the Premier Soccer League winner, the DR Congo outfit struck late in the game.

The Orlando Pirates' tormentors in the second preliminary round were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of added time of the second half, and Michael Kimputu scored from the resultant spot kick.