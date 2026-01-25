Rhulani Mokwena's quadruple ambitions suffer a blow! MC Alger risk CAF Champions League group stage elimination after Dieumerci Mukoko's Saint-Eloi Lupopo humble Algerian giants
- MC Alger
Dream suffers blow
Algerian giants MC Alger, under Rhulani Mokwena, are staring at a possible early elimination from the CAF Champions League following a 1-0 defeat to Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Sunday at TP Mazembe Stadium.
To make the defeat quite painful for the Premier Soccer League winner, the DR Congo outfit struck late in the game.
The Orlando Pirates' tormentors in the second preliminary round were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of added time of the second half, and Michael Kimputu scored from the resultant spot kick.
- MC Alger
MC Alger struggle in Champions League
Although they reached the quarter-finals last season, they will need some miracle to reach that stage this time around.
After an opening defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman, they only managed to get a point from their second game when Sundowns held them to a goalless draw.
On paper, the game against Lupopo was seen as their easiest match, given that the DR Congo Ligue 1 side were winless and at the bottom of the table. The Algerian giants fumbled that chance and are now at the bottom themselves with just a point in three games.
With only two games remaining, MC Alger must win them and hope their rivals drop more points as their quarter-final dream hangs on a thin thread.
- MC Alger
Mokwena wins cup
The former Orlando Pirates coach has already collected a domestic trophy; MC Alger are Algerian Super Cup champions after their recent win over USM Alger.
More titles in Algeria look achievable for the former Wydad Casablanca mentor given their performance in Ligue 1. The league's defending champions lead with 36 points from 15 games, and there is an 11-point gap between them and second-placed CR Belouizdad.
In his debut season with the Algerian giants, the 38-year-old tactician is chasing four titles: Ligue 1, the Super Cup, the Algerian Cup, and the Champions League trophies.
Already one is secured as focus firmly turns to the other three.
- Backpage
Al Hilal frustrate Sundowns
Mokwena and MC Alger, however, have a reason to believe that they will be among the two sides to advance from Group C, given that the leading sides are not miles away.
Sundowns had a chance to widen the gap and consolidate their position at the top, but dropped points on their own turf after a goalless draw against the Sudanese giants.
The Pretoria giants have five points and are ahead of Al Hilal courtesy of a superior goal difference, and Lupopo are third with three points.
Meanwhile, the draw has put more pressure on Masandawana's coach, Miguel Cardoso, especially at a time when Pitso Mosimane's shadow looms large. According to reports, the Pretoria giants and the three-time Champions League-winning tactician are on the verge of a reunion.
Sundowns' performance, especially on the continental front at the group stage, is expected to highly influence whether the club will stick with the former Esperance tactician or opt for a change.