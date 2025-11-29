Miguel Cardoso hails Rhulani Mokwena's tactics after MC Alger frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League duel

Sundowns are in Group C, which is considered a tight one, and every point counts if they have to realise their dream of advancing to the knockout stage.

Indeed, Mokwena has acknowledged how tough he expects the group to be because of the profile of the clubs set to meet.

“I think we are one of the two groups that have three league champions in it, and that already is very difficult. Only FC Lupopo were runners-up in their domestic league, but the rest of the three teams are league champions," Mokwena explained in a previous interview.

"That tells you the level of the teams and the difficulty that we will face with the games. We have to respect that, but also we are very comfortable and extremely confident in our profile as the club and in our ambition as the staff."

“As a group of players, we understand the club that we represent, so we want to do better than what we did last season, but of course it starts with qualifying from the group; that means you have to start match by match."

“Three teams from this group were in the quarter-finals and maybe even beyond the Champions League last season, and only two can make it this season; we want to be one of the two.”

With only a point from two games, it means MC Alger must work for maximum points in the remaining games and hope their rivals drop as many points as possible in order to reach the next stage.

Sundowns, who were beaten in the final by Pyramids FC last season, are also hopeful that they will be one of the two teams that will advance from their respective group.