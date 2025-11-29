Miguel Cardoso hails Rhulani Mokwena's tactics after MC Alger frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League duel
Cardoso assesses Sundowns vs MC Alger game
Miguel Cardoso has expressed his opinion regarding the CAF Champions League match between Sundowns and MC Alger that ended in a 0-0 draw in Algiers on Friday.
The Tshwane giants engaged in their first away game of the group stage and were held to a goalless draw by a side coached by their former tactician.
Going into the game, Cardoso had stated that he was expecting a tense encounter, especially because Alger were going to be motivated by their passionate fans.
After the game, the Portuguese tactician said he was impressed by the tactics deployed by Mokwena. Cardoso admitted that MC Alger were effective in neutralising Sundowns' threats, and that proves how their tactics worked against the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.
'Beautiful match'
“I think that it was a beautiful match, played by two good teams. I think Sundowns have to be proud of the match that we did,” Cardoso said in his post-match address, according to FARPost.
“We had the intention to control the match, and I think we had absolute control of the match. Anyway, good strategy from MC Alger closing the middle with a diamond, the space that we are quite strong on using," he added.
“We knew that space would be a big fight because both teams have the quality to play inside, and it was also important that we had numbers inside."
“But for people who like the tactical match, it was a beautiful match. We respect what happened on the pitch in a fantastic ambience. Sometimes it’s difficult to play and manage emotions. I think both teams showed maturity in managing the different moments."
“Fantastic organisation, good pressure on the opponents and not allowing many entries in the box, and we would have loved to take three points, but we’ll take one and prepare for the future," he concluded.
Tight group
Sundowns are in Group C, which is considered a tight one, and every point counts if they have to realise their dream of advancing to the knockout stage.
Indeed, Mokwena has acknowledged how tough he expects the group to be because of the profile of the clubs set to meet.
“I think we are one of the two groups that have three league champions in it, and that already is very difficult. Only FC Lupopo were runners-up in their domestic league, but the rest of the three teams are league champions," Mokwena explained in a previous interview.
"That tells you the level of the teams and the difficulty that we will face with the games. We have to respect that, but also we are very comfortable and extremely confident in our profile as the club and in our ambition as the staff."
“As a group of players, we understand the club that we represent, so we want to do better than what we did last season, but of course it starts with qualifying from the group; that means you have to start match by match."
“Three teams from this group were in the quarter-finals and maybe even beyond the Champions League last season, and only two can make it this season; we want to be one of the two.”
With only a point from two games, it means MC Alger must work for maximum points in the remaining games and hope their rivals drop as many points as possible in order to reach the next stage.
Sundowns, who were beaten in the final by Pyramids FC last season, are also hopeful that they will be one of the two teams that will advance from their respective group.
Eyes now on Lupopo and Al Hilal
Saint Eloi Lupopo, who were defeated 3-1 by Sundowns in Pretoria during their group-opening fixture, will face Al Hilal on Sunday.
This is expected to be a tight game given that the Sudanese giants will be fighting for three more points while Lupopo will be hunting for their first three points.