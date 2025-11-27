Rhulani Mokwena reflects on his coaching journey and narrates how Orlando Pirates decision was 'the most painful moment in my career' as he hopes 'Patrice Motsepe and Irvin Khoza forgive me for the mistakes I’ve made'

Rhulani Mokwena was Orlando Pirates’ caretaker coach in 2019 for 14 games before Josef Zinnbauer was brought in as the new head coach.

In those 14 matches, he guided the Buccaneers to four wins, five draws and as many defeats in all competitions.

Before stepping into that temporary role, he had been serving as Milutin Sredojevic’s assistant at the Soweto giants.

Mokwena has openly spoken about how deeply it hurt him to be removed from the stand-in position when he appeared to be headed to be the substantive head coach.

Following that difficult Buccaneers stint, he returned to Mamelodi Sundowns to work once again under Pitso Mosimane as an assistant coach.

His rise continued at Chloorkop when he was later appointed the Brazilians’ head coach.

Despite guiding Masandawana to the CAF Champions League semi-finals and securing the Premier Soccer League title two seasons ago, he was, however, dismissed by the club.

Now, Mokwena is forging a new path in Algeria, where he is in charge of MC Alger, after spending last season at Wydad Casablanca.