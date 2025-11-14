Rhulani Mokwena picks Orlando Pirates star as 'incredible number 10' and explains why he is an option for Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos
- Backpagepix
Mokwena identifies option for Broos
MC Alger head coach Rhulani Mokwena has suggested Orlando Pirates' star Kabelo Dlamini as a viable option for Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.
Mokwena, a former coach at Bucs, has also pointed out that Dlamini can be very effective if paired with his club teammate, Tshegofatso Mabasa.
Both have, however, been snubbed by Broos, who has preferred Burnley's Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa as his strikers, overlooking Mabasa.
- Backpage
'Incredible No. 10'
“There are a lot of players that can play the 10 role, but it also depends on the type of players you put them around,” Mokwena told SAFJA Journalists.
“Kabelo Dlamini is an incredible number 10 for me as an option [for Bafana], and he does very well with a striker like Tshegofatso Mabasa, who he can find with a pass in and around the box," he added.
“I think there’s a goal that Pirates scored against [St-Eloi] Lupopo, and if you look at Kabelo Dlamini’s assist, I think Oswin Appollis scored the goal, and that is an action of a number 10 and qualities that Dlamini can possess in that position."
- MC Alger
Why Zwane leads
Although Mokwena believes the Pirates forward is an incredible option, he has stated that his former star at Sundowns, Themba Zwane, remains the best option for that position.
“So there's a lot that we can discuss; we have a lot of options; we are rich with these types of technical qualities in South Africa," the former Wydad Casablanca tactician added.
"I don’t think we should be worried about who should play that position, although there are so many qualities that Themba Zwane possesses that make him, to lead, one of the best in Africa."
- Backpagepix
Dlamini at Pirates
Although Mokwena has revealed that he rates Dlamini highly, the forward has struggled to become a regular starter for the Soweto giants under Abdeslam Ouaddou this season.
He has only featured in seven games, where he has played in all these games as a second-half substitute. The former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker has managed to register two assists in the process.
- Backpage
Broos' options
Sipho Mbule, Zwane Patrick Maswanganyi, and Relebohile Mofokeng have always been Broos' options when it comes to the number 10 role.
Although the Bafana coach has recently had to deal with the absence of Zwane and Mofokeng since they are injured, Maswanganyi and Mbule have been his fallback options.
- Backpage
Eyes on Broos' next squad
With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals coming up, eyes will be on the Belgian tactician again, as people will be keen to see which players will be selected for the continental bonanza.
Broos' selection has always been a subject of intense debate, and recently, his explanation of why he has not been calling up in-form Wydad's Thembinkosi Lorch raised eyebrows.
Broos has hinted that Zwane, who has been battling a recent injury and is on his recovery journey, may not be part of the AFCON squad. So, eyes will be keen to see who the Belgian will pick instead. Can he listen to what Mokwena has said and travel with Dlamini?
The former Cameroon head coach will even find himself under razor-sharp scrutiny when he names his World Cup squad next year.