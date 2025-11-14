Rhulani Mokwena picks Orlando Pirates star as 'incredible number 10' and explains why he is an option for Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos

“There are a lot of players that can play the 10 role, but it also depends on the type of players you put them around,” Mokwena told SAFJA Journalists.

“Kabelo Dlamini is an incredible number 10 for me as an option [for Bafana], and he does very well with a striker like Tshegofatso Mabasa, who he can find with a pass in and around the box," he added.

“I think there’s a goal that Pirates scored against [St-Eloi] Lupopo, and if you look at Kabelo Dlamini’s assist, I think Oswin Appollis scored the goal, and that is an action of a number 10 and qualities that Dlamini can possess in that position."