Kabelo Dlamini, South Africa, June 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Rhulani Mokwena picks Orlando Pirates star as 'incredible number 10' and explains why he is an option for Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician believes the Bucs star is a type of player that can help the national team. However, he has stated that the Sea Robber must be paired with a specific player in order to make him become even more effective. The number 10 position has been giving Broos some headaches, given that his reliable players for that role have been battling injuries.

  • Jordy Gaspar of Angola challenged by Kabelo Dlamini & Kamogelo Sebelebele of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Mokwena identifies option for Broos

    MC Alger head coach Rhulani Mokwena has suggested Orlando Pirates' star Kabelo Dlamini as a viable option for Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

    Mokwena, a former coach at Bucs, has also pointed out that Dlamini can be very effective if paired with his club teammate, Tshegofatso Mabasa.

    Both have, however, been snubbed by Broos, who has preferred Burnley's Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa as his strikers, overlooking Mabasa.

  • Rhulani MokwenaBackpage

    'Incredible No. 10'

    “There are a lot of players that can play the 10 role, but it also depends on the type of players you put them around,” Mokwena told SAFJA Journalists.

    “Kabelo Dlamini is an incredible number 10 for me as an option [for Bafana], and he does very well with a striker like Tshegofatso Mabasa, who he can find with a pass in and around the box," he added.

    “I think there’s a goal that Pirates scored against [St-Eloi] Lupopo, and if you look at Kabelo Dlamini’s assist, I think Oswin Appollis scored the goal, and that is an action of a number 10 and qualities that Dlamini can possess in that position."

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger

    Why Zwane leads

    Although Mokwena believes the Pirates forward is an incredible option, he has stated that his former star at Sundowns, Themba Zwane, remains the best option for that position.

    “So there's a lot that we can discuss; we have a lot of options; we are rich with these types of technical qualities in South Africa," the former Wydad Casablanca tactician added.

    "I don’t think we should be worried about who should play that position, although there are so many qualities that Themba Zwane possesses that make him, to lead, one of the best in Africa."

  • Kabelo Dlamini & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants, April 2025Backpagepix

    Dlamini at Pirates

    Although Mokwena has revealed that he rates Dlamini highly, the forward has struggled to become a regular starter for the Soweto giants under Abdeslam Ouaddou this season.

    He has only featured in seven games, where he has played in all these games as a second-half substitute. The former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker has managed to register two assists in the process.

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpage

    Broos' options

    Sipho Mbule, Zwane Patrick Maswanganyi, and Relebohile Mofokeng have always been Broos' options when it comes to the number 10 role.

    Although the Bafana coach has recently had to deal with the absence of Zwane and Mofokeng since they are injured, Maswanganyi and Mbule have been his fallback options.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Eyes on Broos' next squad

    With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals coming up, eyes will be on the Belgian tactician again, as people will be keen to see which players will be selected for the continental bonanza.

    Broos' selection has always been a subject of intense debate, and recently, his explanation of why he has not been calling up in-form Wydad's Thembinkosi Lorch raised eyebrows.

    Broos has hinted that Zwane, who has been battling a recent injury and is on his recovery journey, may not be part of the AFCON squad. So, eyes will be keen to see who the Belgian will pick instead. Can he listen to what Mokwena has said and travel with Dlamini?

    The former Cameroon head coach will even find himself under razor-sharp scrutiny when he names his World Cup squad next year.