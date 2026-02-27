Rhulani Mokwena frustrated as MC Alger struggle persists since elimination from CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns

Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger failed to widen the gap at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 table after a 0-0 draw against JS Kabylie on Thursday night.

Kabylie, ninth on the league standings, managed to grab a point from Alger, who are leading after 17 games.

Although Mokwena's side still enjoys a one-point lead over second-placed Constantine and has four games in hand, the goalless draw against Kabylie was a lost opportunity to extend their lead at the top.