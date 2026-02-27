Rhulani Mokwena frustrated as MC Alger struggle persists since elimination from CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns
Alger frustrated
Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger failed to widen the gap at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 table after a 0-0 draw against JS Kabylie on Thursday night.
Kabylie, ninth on the league standings, managed to grab a point from Alger, who are leading after 17 games.
Although Mokwena's side still enjoys a one-point lead over second-placed Constantine and has four games in hand, the goalless draw against Kabylie was a lost opportunity to extend their lead at the top.
Defeat to Oran
The stalemate against Kabylie follows a 2-1 defeat that MC Alger suffered a week ago against Oran.
This means that Mokwena's charges are yet to register a league win since January 5, 2026, when they defeated close rivals Constantine 1-0.
Champions League exit
The biggest setback for the former Orlando Pirates tactician remains the Champions League exit at the group stage.
Despite starting the group campaign on a losing note, MC Alger gathered themselves and were on the verge of reaching the knockout stage.
However, they lost a last high-stakes game against Sundowns, which ended their dream of winning the continental trophy this season.
Pressure building up on Mokwena
Without doubt, advancing further or even winning the Champions League was a priority for the club when they appointed the Mzansi tactician.
Last season, MC Alger were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the inter-club competition, which means they underperformed this season by their own standards.
Now the focus is on defending the Ligue 1 title and winning the Algerian Cup.
What Mokwena is keen to avoid is a poor debut season akin to what he experienced with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca before they parted ways at the end of last season.
MC Alger's next game is even bigger: a cup duel against CR Belouizdad on March 4. Belouizdad is under the former TS Galaxy coach, Sead Ramovic.