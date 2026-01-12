Rhulani Mokwena for Bafana Bafana? Not yet! 'I don’t want him coaching the national team at this stage' but SAFA can appoint Benni McCarthy to replace Hugo Broos
Who is the best coach for Bafana?
Since Hugo Broos confirmed that he will retire after the 2026 World Cup finals, the debate on who is the best successor is gaining momentum.
The Bafana performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco was not as impressive, as the COSAFA nation was eliminated from the competition in the Round of 16 by Cameroon. The Morocco performance opened a new debate, as some have predicted that Broos could leave even before the World Cup finals start in June.
However, as things stand, Broos enjoys confidence from the people that matter, given that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said the Belgian is going nowhere.
Looking long-term, the South African Football Association (SAFA) should be thinking about who will take charge when Broos' era finally comes to an end.
Adding his voice to the debate, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo said Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy is the best candidate.
Mosimane tipped as best choice for Bafana
“So my thinking, and I know we’re all entitled to our views and opinions, is that I’ll try as much as possible to justify why I’m saying this. I have two coaches in mind. One would be the obvious: Pitso Mosimane. He’s been there, he’s done it, and he understands the dynamics. He works well with players,” Mhlongo told Soccer Beat.
“The second would be Benni McCarthy for me. The reason being is his experience, especially going to the dungeon there in Kenya to get results.
“He’s shown that he can work under tough conditions and give youngsters opportunities to play. I think he would be that kind of coach. He also has a big profile, and right now, after Broos, you need someone with a strong profile.
“I would still keep Coach Helman as an assistant. He’s getting his badges and still finding his feet. Then you give him space to coach, maybe take charge of COSAFA games, because being an assistant and being the main man are two very different things.
“As an assistant coach, you often become a player-pleaser, someone players confide in. But when you’re the main man, you have to switch completely.
Why not Mokwena?
Despite his young age, the former Wydad Casablanca player has made his name as a promising coach. Already, he has won the Premier Soccer League title with Mamelodi Sundowns and is currently on a good run with Algerian league champions, MC Alger.
However, Mholgo believes he is not yet experienced enough to handle Bafana.
“As for Rhulani [Mokwena], not yet. I don’t want him coaching the national team at this stage. We saw what happened with Julien Nagelsmann and Germany," the former Bafana goalkeeper said.
"He had huge potential at club level and was still young, with room to grow, to experience defeat, cup losses, and heartbreak.
“When I talk about heartbreak, someone like Pitso knows what that is: injuries, losing trophies, losing continental finals. He’s walked that path. For Rhulani, he hasn’t experienced enough of that yet."
Truter disagrees with Mhlongo
Even though Mhlongo does not want Mokwena appointed Bafana coach now, former Moroka Swallows and Richards Bay coach Brandon Truter does not agree with him.
"We still have Pitso [Mosimane] and Rhulani [Mokwena] out there who can really lead this team. Pitso has grown so much; he has shown his mettle and has travelled the continent, the world," Truter told Soccer Laduma.
"And Rhulani keeps on showing that he is one of the best.
"I would like to see one of our own [given a chance to go to the World Cup], because as local coaches we're being downplayed; we're not given the benefit of the doubt," the former Sekhukhune United coach argued.
"Look at our big three (Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs) at the moment; look at the last decade: eight out of ten times local coaches won the league."