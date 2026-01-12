Rhulani Mokwena for Bafana Bafana? Not yet! 'I don’t want him coaching the national team at this stage' but SAFA can appoint Benni McCarthy to replace Hugo Broos

Since Hugo Broos confirmed that he will retire after the 2026 World Cup finals, the debate on who is the best successor is gaining momentum.

The Bafana performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco was not as impressive, as the COSAFA nation was eliminated from the competition in the Round of 16 by Cameroon. The Morocco performance opened a new debate, as some have predicted that Broos could leave even before the World Cup finals start in June.

However, as things stand, Broos enjoys confidence from the people that matter, given that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie said the Belgian is going nowhere.

Looking long-term, the South African Football Association (SAFA) should be thinking about who will take charge when Broos' era finally comes to an end.

Adding his voice to the debate, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo said Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy is the best candidate.