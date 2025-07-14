Rhulani Mokwena faces MC Alger’s pressure-cooker: Is he boarding a rocket ship or strapping himself to a time-bomb?

After a bruising stint at Wydad, Mokwena now finds himself at the helm of one of North Africa’s most storied and most volatile football institutions.

On paper, it’s a dream gig. “Le Doyen” are back-to-back champions, their loyal and distinct El Bahja and Green Angels pack over 40,000 fans into the Ali La Pointe Stadium, and Algerian state-owned energy firm, Sonatrach’s oil millions mean the paycheques never bounce. But beneath the surface, this is a club where ambition often combusts into chaos.

The expectations? Sky-high. Nothing less than a domestic three-peat and a historic first CAF Champions League semi-final will do. And history offers a warning: 17 coaches have come and gone in the past seven years. Contracts don’t expire, they get torn to shreds.

MC Alger might be the ultimate coaching escalator. The only question: is it taking Mokwena up… or straight down?

Here, GOAL unpacks what awaits the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates mastermind as he steps into one of North African football’s most demanding jobs.

