Rhulani Mokwena concedes CAF Champions League defeat after Saint-Eloi Lupopo loss dents his MC Alger quadruple dream 'I think they were a better team'

Sitting at the bottom of Group C after three games is something that Rhulani Mokwena could not have ruled out when the CAF Champions League draw was announced, but his wish was to see MC Alger do better than they have done.

Winless and with just a point to show for after three rounds, the Algerian league champions are now staring at a possible elimination at the group stage.

On Sunday, they played Saint-Eloi Lupopo of the DR Congo at the TP Mazembe Stadium and expected a win, only for them to drop more points following a 1-0 defeat.

The loss left them at the bottom as Lupopo gained ground with the leading sides, Al Hilal and Mamelodi Sundowns.