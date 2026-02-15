Rhulani Mokwena addresses his future after MC Alger elimination from CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns 'it is not within my control now'

Last season, MC Alger reached the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League, and the dream was to advance further this time around.

However, under their new coach, Rhulani Mokwena, that particular dream was not realised, as Alger got eliminated at the group stage.

With the exit, questions have been raised on whether the defending Algerian league champions will keep the former Orlando Pirates tactician after failing to guide the team to their ultimate continental dream.