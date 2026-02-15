Rhulani Mokwena addresses his future after MC Alger elimination from CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns 'it is not within my control now'
- Backpage
Will Mokwena survive?
Last season, MC Alger reached the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League, and the dream was to advance further this time around.
However, under their new coach, Rhulani Mokwena, that particular dream was not realised, as Alger got eliminated at the group stage.
With the exit, questions have been raised on whether the defending Algerian league champions will keep the former Orlando Pirates tactician after failing to guide the team to their ultimate continental dream.
- Backpage
Not under my control!
“I don’t know. I’m focused on what’s left of the remainder of the season, and that’s a question that’s not within my control now,” Mokwena said on Saturday after MC Alger suffered a 2-0 defeat to Sundowns in Pretoria, as per FARPost.
- MC Alger
Poor start proves costly for MC Alger
Mokwena's side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman in Kigali during their opening game before they dropped more points following a goalless draw against Sundowns in their second match.
A 1-0 defeat to Saint-Eloi Lupopo further complicated matters for MC Alger, but the Algerian giants registered their first win after a 2-0 home victory over the outfit from DR Congo.
A 2-1 victory over Al Hilal boosted their qualification chances, but the dream was later shattered with the away loss to Sundowns.
Mokwena acknowledged that a poor start is the reason why MC Alger failed to reach the last eight.
“We didn’t get knocked out today [Saturday]. If you review our participation, the turning point was far away in Rwanda against Al Hilal. We conceded first, fought back to 1-1, and then lost it 2-1 in the final 15 minutes. In this competition, securing a point away from home is vital," the former Wydad Casablanca tactician said.
- MC Alger
What next for Mowkena?
His main focus is now on defending the Ligue 1 title and chasing the remaining domestic trophies. Already, Mokwena is an Algerian Super Cup winner and has a chance to seal a domestic treble, as the Algerian Cup is still up for grabs.
After the Champions League setback, MC Alger will be back in action on February 21 against Oran in a league encounter.
After 15 games, MC Alger lead the Ligue 1 standings with 36 points, ahead of Constantine, who have 32 points after 19 games.