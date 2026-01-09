Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Xavi wants Premier League job but truth comes out over Barcelona legend's links to vacant Man Utd post
No negotiations... yet
Speculation linking Xavi to the Old Trafford hot seat has intensified following United's decision to part ways with Ruben Amorim earlier this week. The Spaniard has been out of work since his departure from Barcelona in May 2024, making him one of the most high-profile free agents on the market.
However, despite reports suggesting talks were already underway, Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify the "truth" regarding the situation. Speaking via Sport, the journalist confirmed that while Xavi is on the radar, there is no direct dialogue between the parties at this stage. The Red Devils have only just commenced their formal process to identify a successor to Amorim, and while lists are being drawn up, phones have not yet been ringing off the hook.
United are in the early stages of what must be a meticulous selection process. Having burned through another manager, the INEOS-led sporting department is under immense pressure to get this appointment right. Consequently, while Xavi is a name that holds significant weight in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, the idea that a deal is "advanced" or "concrete" is premature.
Xavi ready for the Premier League
While the club’s stance is one of caution and process, the stance from the manager’s side appears to be one of ambition and readiness. After leaving Barcelona almost two years ago, Xavi took a deliberate step back from the limelight. His tenure at Camp Nou, while yielding a La Liga title, was defined by intense media scrutiny, financial levers, and the immense psychological weight of managing the club of his heart. The break was necessary for him to disconnect, recharge his batteries, and reflect on his next steps.
Now, reports indicate that the 45-year-old’s sabbatical is effectively over. Xavi feels refreshed and is actively looking for his next project, with Romano saying that the ex-midfielder would "love" to coach in the Premier League.
The Barcelona blueprint appeals to United
Beyond his star power as a player, United officials are reportedly looking at Xavi’s managerial record with admiration, specifically the work he conducted during the 2021-22 season. When Xavi took over Barcelona from Ronald Koeman, the Catalan giants were in a state of crisis - mid-table, financially crippled, and suffering from an identity crisis following the departure of Lionel Messi.
Xavi’s ability to stabilise that sinking ship, restore a clear playing identity, and eventually lead them to the league title the following season is viewed as the exact blueprint United require right now. The parallels between Barcelona’s post-Messi chaos and United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson wandering are stark.
Decision-makers at Old Trafford are reportedly impressed by how Xavi navigated the political minefield of a major club, integrated youth academy products like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, and managed a dressing room of big egos. United are desperate for a manager who can impose a style of play while handling the unique pressure of the "hot seat," and Xavi’s resume suggests he has the temperament to do exactly that.
The waiting game
For now, the situation remains a waiting game. Manchester United are expected to conduct a thorough search, casting a wide net to ensure they do not repeat the mistakes of the past. However, the knowledge that a candidate of Xavi's pedigree is not only available but actively courting a move to the Premier League puts him in a strong position.
The coming days and weeks will be crucial. If United decide that they want a manager with a proven track record of reviving fallen giants and a desire to play proactive, possession-based football, the path to Xavi is clear. There are no compensation fees to pay to another club, and the manager is ready to fly. The mutual admiration is there; it now simply requires United to turn their interest into a formal offer. Until then, Xavi waits in the wings, a high-profile spectator to the Old Trafford drama, ready to step in if the call comes.
