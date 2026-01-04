Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Florian Wirtz's goal vs Fulham was given after VAR check despite Liverpool star's 'I was sure it was offside' admission
Wirtz shocked at goal standing
There was a lot of controversy over Wirtz's goal, especially as there was a lengthy VAR check, before the visitors ultimately drew level just before the hour mark. However, the former Bayer Leverkusen star didn't even celebrate, such was his confidence the goal wouldn't stand.
He told Sky Sports: "I was sure it was offside so I didn't even celebrate. I was happy that I scored but I'd rather take the three points.
"We know there's no easy game in this league. The intensity we brought on the pitch in the second half was much better. We didn't press them well in the first half but the second half was much better."
Reason behind Wirtz's goal revealed
After the match, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher cut a bemused figure, not quite sure how his old team had gotten away with Wirtz's goal.
He said, "I know sometimes the angles can fool you, but the fact that we've got the penalty spot to look at, I just can't believe that's been given."
However, there is still a margin for error with the Premier League's semi-automated offside system. While offside is given to the millimetre in the Champions League, for instance, the Premier League's VAR setup operates with a tolerance of up to five centimetres - effectively, the width of the green line. Wirtz was, therefore, awarded the goal because his foot was inside the green line, falling into the VAR's margin for error.
Fulham boss puzzled by Wirtz goal
Fulham manager Marco Silva stated Wirtz's goal looked to be a "clear offside" but there was nothing they could do about it. He also thought his players deserved to pick up a point at the very least.
He told Sky Sports: "It was a moment when we lost the ball. We created a lot of connections and the positions of the midfielders we have to be more careful. Looked a clear offside but the lines gave a goal. We took a bit of time to react. The players are doing so much for the football club. The numbers are short. Harrison Reed is not playing the minutes he would like but he is the first one pushing the others to go forward. I am very pleased for him because if someone deserves a moment like that, it is him."
What comes next for Liverpool?
The games don't get much easier for Liverpool as they are away to league leaders Arsenal next time out in the Premier League on Thursday.
On the Fulham draw, Reds manager Arne Slot said: "In an away game, scoring two goals should maybe be enough to win the game. It's not for the first time this season that we fight so hard and think we have a win but concede an incredible strike. We brought Joe Gomez in but they took it short. We missed out on a good result. We had our chances in the first half.
"We had a similar one with Cody Gakpo that they scored from. In an ideal world, we see a Liverpool team that is dominant but creates more chances. We scored two goals, scored two disallowed goals and hit the bar. Again, it wasn't enough.
"The players are giving everything they have. I have to keep in mind that I have to keep them available. Alexander Isak is out and I have to overload or play Hugo more, a player who has never played in the Premier League. You have to manage that. We still have 11 very good players on the pitch. It's not only for us, but many teams don't create chances every game. It's not perfect but at least we've created a few more chances today than last week."
