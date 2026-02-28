Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Sean Walsh

Revealed: Why Erling Haaland wasn’t included in Man City squad for crucial Leeds trip

Erling Haaland was a surprise absentee from Manchester City's squad to face Leeds United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday, with the superstar striker missing out through a minor injury. Haaland leads the Golden Boot standings but will have to wait until midweek at the earliest to get back on the goals trail after missing out on the trip to Yorkshire.

  • Haaland didn't arrive with Man City team

    City's players arrived at Elland Road a couple of hours before their 5:30pm (GMT) kick-off, but Haaland did not emerge from the team bus, leading to speculation over his absence. As first reported by Jan-Aage Fjortoft, Haaland has supposedly picked up a minor injury in training, with his knee the problem area in particular.

    • Advertisement

  • Title-chasers soldier on without star striker

    With Haaland out, Omar Marmoush is expected to lead the line for City at Leeds, with Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo providing support from the wings. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, with a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Rayan Ait-Nouri. Rodri, Nico O'Reilly and captain Bernardo Silva start in midfield.

    A strong City bench includes James Trafford, Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Premier League
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
0