Revealed: Why Chelsea backed away from Marc Guehi deal before Man City transfer amid dressing room concerns
Man City win Guehi race
Guehi has completed a January move to Manchester City, with Crystal Palace opting to cash in on the defender in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. The centre-back had looked set to join Liverpool last summer but saw a late move to Anfield collapse. The Reds and Chelsea were then both linked with a winter move for Guehi, but City have won the race for his signature and handed him a contract at the Etihad until 2031. His transfer comes at a time when Manchester City are struggling defensively, with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol all out injured.
Why did Chelsea back out of deal?
Chelsea decided against signing Chelsea for several reasons, according to BBC Sport. The financial aspect was one issue, with Guehi now earning a reported wage of £300,000 a week. The highest earner at Chelsea is captain Reece James on £250,000 a week, meaning Guehi would have become the club's highest-paid player which the club feel may have caused an issue in the dressing room. Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwil all want to discuss improved terms at Chelsea but the Blues are in no rush to enter talks. The Blues also felt that Guehi "was too similar" to Colwill, another reason why they backed out of a January transfer.
Guehi explains why he chose Man City
Guehi spoke about his decision to join Manchester City after being unveiled at the club and called his new side the best in the country. He said: "I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player. This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that. I love football - it has given me so much for so long - and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family. I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do."
Chelsea switch focus to Jacquet
Chelsea are now being linked with a move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. The €60 million-rated (£52m/$70m) youngster has impressed in Ligue 1 and could now be set to move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign him in January and then loan him back to Rennes for the rest of the season in a bid to get the deal over the loan this winter. However, head coach Habib Beye has made it clear he wants to keep hold of Jacquet. He told reporters: "I believe that today he is a very important player for our objectives. If tomorrow we were to let him go, we would have to lower our expectations. When you have offers from such a club, it can make things a little hesitant. I’m very firm on this situation. He is an essential player for us. He is one of the best players in our team and so we have to resist that approach. There are several factors I don’t control in all of this. We’ll see what happens in the coming days."
What comes next?
Chelsea will hope to secure a deal for Jacquet before the window closes but it remains to be seen if the defender will arrive in January or at the end of the season. As for Guehi, he looks set to make his Manchester City debut against Wolves but joins the club amid a poor run of form. Guardiola's side head into Saturday's match on the back of defeats to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League.
