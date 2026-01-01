Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Who Chelsea's manager will be for Man City clash as club continues search for Enzo Maresca replacement
McFarlane to take charge
Per Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have confirmed that McFarlane will be in the dugout when the Blues play Manchester City this weekend. Having sacked Enzo Maresca, the club are without a head coach and while that search continues, they have tapped the Under-21 boss to step up and take over the senior side. McFarlane has been at Stamford Bridge since the summer, when he moved from Southampton, and has also previously worked at City.
'Part of the family'
McFarlane has overseen some impressive form from Chelsea's Under-21 side, with the side currently fourth in Premier League 2 and continuing to compete in the UEFA Youth League. He has previously said that he feels "part of the family", and will now be trusted to guide the first XI to three potential points at the Etihad.
He has said: "I feel like I’ve really settled now. It has been three or four months since I came in and I have got my bearings with everything. I feel comfortable with all of the staff, the players and how things work day-to-day. I am really enjoying it and I genuinely feel part of the family."
McFarlane has also said that he wants his players to embrace every challenge, something he is now about to do.
He added: "It has been hectic. I think we are all still adapting - players, staff, everyone. Since August it feels like we have had a game every three or four days. We have barely had a single week with just one fixture.
"Alongside that, we have been supporting the men's team when needed, which adds another layer of responsibility. So it is not just about getting through the schedule, it is about being able to perform under that kind of pressure.
"My message to the players has been that if they can handle this, they are preparing themselves for what is next, which is senior football. It is all part of stepping into what we like to call the real world of the professional game."
What McFarlane expects
McFarlane has said what he expects from Chelsea's Under-21 side, and will also expect the same from his first-team professionals.
He told Chelsea's website: "We expect our players to be committed, hungry and ambitious every day. This environment offers incredible resources and the players must maximise every opportunity.
"Physically, we collaborate closely with the sports science team to align gym work, recovery and training schedules with match demands. Tactically, analysis and team meetings help us identify areas to improve and reinforce lessons from games.
"Mentally, we highlight focus, resilience and consistency. Data supports all of this by providing objective insights, but it’s used strategically alongside coaching and observation."
He added: "We teach the players that pressure is a privilege. Playing regularly against top opposition is part of their development, and they must embrace it. There will be highs and lows, and learning to handle both is essential. We have a dedicated psychology team, providing tailored support to each player.
"As coaches, we also mentor them and guide them through challenges, ensuring every player has the support they need to thrive."
What next?
McFarlane will hope to record a major victory this weekend. The Blues have gone 11 games without a win over City and the last time they beat the Etihad club was in the Champions League final. Their last meeting was a 3-1 defeat, and they have not drawn since February 2024. Their last three defeats to City were by an aggregate score of 6-1.
