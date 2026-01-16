Getty Images Sport
Revealed: West Ham WILL sanction Lucas Paqueta sale but only on one condition
West Ham issue clear condition
The Hammers are prepared to end the long-running saga surrounding Paqueta’s future by sanctioning his sale in the January transfer window, The Telegraph reports, but the deal comes with a significant catch. They have informed potential suitors that while they are willing to cash in on their unsettled playmaker, they will demand that he remains at the club on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.
The London club find themselves in a precarious position, currently sitting seven points adrift of safety in the Premier League relegation zone. While they acknowledge Paqueta’s desire to leave, they view his presence as critical to their hopes of avoiding the drop to the Championship. Consequently, the board has adopted a firm stance: Paqueta can secure his permanent transfer now, but he must see out the season in claret and blue before packing his bags.
This ultimatum has been presented to Flamengo, the current Brazilian champions, who are leading the chase for the 28-year-old. The Rio de Janeiro-based giants have indicated they are ready to open the bidding with an offer of £30 million. However, West Ham are holding out for a figure closer to £35m. Negotiations are expected to accelerate in the coming days, with Flamengo officials trying to arrange a face-to-face meeting to thrash out the details of a transfer that satisfies all parties.
Flamengo homecoming beckons for unhappy star
For Paqueta, a move to Flamengo represents more than just a transfer; it is an emotional homecoming. The midfielder joined the Brazilian club’s academy at the age of 10 and spent over a decade there before earning his move to Europe with AC Milan. It is understood that personal terms will not be an issue, as the player has his heart set on a return to the Maracanã.
The Brazilian’s desperation to leave England is so acute that he has reportedly rejected approaches from other clubs in the Premier League and across Europe. His sole focus is on returning to his homeland, where the domestic season is set to resume at the end of January. This singular focus puts West Ham in a difficult negotiating position, as the player’s contract has only one year remaining after the current season concludes.
West Ham’s decision to demand a loan-back clause is a strategic gamble. They are effectively asking a player who has mentally checked out to commit to a gruelling relegation dogfight for another five months. However, the club believe that by securing his long-term future now, Paqueta might be able to play with more freedom and focus, knowing his escape route is already signed and sealed for the summer.
Shadow of betting investigation takes its toll
The root of Paqueta's unhappiness in England can be traced back to the high-profile investigation by the Football Association into spot-fixing allegations. Although the Brazilian international was eventually cleared of the charges, the ordeal has reportedly left a deep psychological scar. The case not only tarnished his reputation for a period but also scuppered a dream £80m move to Manchester City in the summer of 2023.
Sources close to the player suggest the case affected him deeply, making him increasingly unwilling to remain in the country. The trauma of the investigation, combined with West Ham’s struggles on the pitch, has created a situation where Paqueta feels he needs a clean break to rediscover his love for the game.
Recent tensions flared when Paquetá missed last weekend’s FA Cup third-round victory over Queens Park Rangers. There were suggestions that he had asked not to be involved, although the club officially cited a back problem. He returned to training on Wednesday but did not take a full part in the session, further fuelling speculation that his head is elsewhere.
Nuno demands loyalty in survival bid
Head coach Nuno Espírito Santo finds himself in the middle of this delicate balancing act. The manager is acutely aware of Paqueta’s fragile state of mind but is also desperate to keep his most talented player available for the relegation scrap. Nuno has publicly admitted that the betting case has affected the playmaker but remains hopeful that Paqueta can be convinced to "repay the faith" shown in him by the club.
There is a strong feeling within the West Ham boardroom that they supported the player unequivocally during his darkest moments under investigation. They believe that loyalty should be reciprocated by the player staying to help the club preserve its Premier League status. With a daunting trip to Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon this Saturday, Nuno needs all hands on deck.
However, the club must also weigh the benefits of keeping an unhappy player against the potential to reinvest the £34.7m transfer fee immediately. If Flamengo agree to the price but refuse the loan-back option, West Ham will face a definitive "stick or twist" decision. For now, the message from the London Stadium is clear: you can have him, but not until we are safe.
