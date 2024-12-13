Revealed! Weaknesses identified in Miguel Cardoso's side as Orlando Pirates are urged to take advantage of 'beatable' Mamelodi Sundowns' flaws

GOAL GFXSeth WillisRevealed! Weaknesses identified in Miguel Cardoso's side as Orlando Pirates are urged to take advantage of 'beatable' Mamelodi Sundowns' flawsPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesStade d'Abidjan vs Orlando PiratesStade d'AbidjanCAF Champions LeagueSekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Raja CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns FCRaja CasablancaThe Portuguese tactician is expected to go battle it out with Jose Riveiro for the PSL championship.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates have been doing well in MzansiDowns are the kings of the PSL PremiershipTwo giants competing for the league titleFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱