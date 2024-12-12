Themba Zwane and Manqoba Mngqithi of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

The reason why 'outdated' Mngqithi was fired by Mamelodi Sundowns revealed - 'Manqoba ruined everything, it divided the players'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCM. MngqithiMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Raja CasablancaRaja CasablancaCAF Champions League

The long-serving tactician was fired just six months after taking charge of Masandawana's first team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cardoso replaces Mngqithi as coach
  • Critical match against Raja ahead
  • Focus shifts to possession football
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱