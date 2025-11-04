Revealed: Virgil van Dijk contacted Real Madrid over free transfer before signing Liverpool contract as Spanish giants opted to pursue Dean Huijsen instead

Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season despite retaining Van Dijk and investing heavily during a major summer transfer window. The Reds began the campaign strongly, winning seven consecutive matches across all competitions, but their form has since dipped sharply. A series of poor performances has raised concerns about the team’s balance and defensive stability. Their slump was highlighted by six defeats in seven games, including four consecutive losses to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League and Champions League. The disappointing run has cast doubt over Liverpool’s ability to challenge for major honours despite their strong start and talented squad.

The recent results have drawn criticism towards Van Dijk, with United legend Wayne Rooney questioning his leadership. Rooney said: "Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they've signed new deals but I don't think they've really led that team this season.

"I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we're seeing slightly different body language from the two of them. They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit comfortably at the top of La Liga, five points clear of rivals Barcelona following their recent 2-1 victory in El Clasico. Xabi Alonso’s side have been in exceptional form, losing only once across all competitions this season. Their success has been built on a solid defensive foundation, boasting the best record in La Liga with just 10 goals conceded. The signing of Huijsen has proven instrumental, further strengthening Madrid’s already resilient backline.