Columbus Crew celebrating 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Revealed: Stomach bug swept Columbus Crew squad before CONCACAF Champions Cup thrashing by Pachuca

Columbus CrewPachuca vs Columbus CrewPachucaCONCACAF Champions CupMajor League Soccer

Columbus Crew were toothless in a 3-0 loss in the CONCACAF Champions League final and it has been revealed that the squad was hit by a stomach bug.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Columbus Crew lose 3-0 to Pachuca
  • Nancy reveals stomach bug ahead of clash
  • Says the entire squad suffered the day before
Article continues below