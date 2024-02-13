Revealed: Rasmus Hojlund extended impressive Man Utd scoring run after 'long conversation' with Robin van Persie as club legend passes on wisdom after surprise return to Carrington
Rasmus Hojlund continued his recent hot streak in front of goal after a "long conversation" with Manchester United legend Robin van Persie.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hojlund has scored in five consecutive league games
- Spoke to Robin van Persie
- Club legend returned to Carrington last week