Revealed: Liverpool's asking price for Diogo Jota as Newcastle lead Aston Villa and Wolves in race to sign Portugal forward - with Alexander Isak swap deal on the cards
Aston Villa and Newcastle are among the teams lining up offers to sign Diogo Jota this summer after Liverpool's asking price was revealed.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jota linked with summer departure from Anfield
- Liverpool set asking price for Portuguese forward
- Newcastle and Villa eager to snap him up