Revealed: Jose Mourinho's final Roma parting shot having felt 'betrayed' by sacking

Revealed: Jose Mourinho's final Roma parting shot having felt 'betrayed' by sackingJames HunsleyGetty ImagesJose MourinhoRomaSerie AEuropa Conference LeagueJose Mourinho reportedly felt "betrayed" by Roma when he was sacked last month, leaving his UEFA Conference League win ring behind as a result.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMourinho felt "betrayed" by RomaPortuguese sacked last month in shock moveLeft UECL win ring behind in parting shot