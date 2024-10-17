Revealed: How Barcelona were conned out of €1m by a fraudster in deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

GettyRichard MillsRevealed: How Barcelona were conned out of €1m by a fraudster in deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern MunichR. LewandowskiBarcelonaBayern MunichBundesligaLaLigaTransfersBarcelona were reportedly 'conned out of €1 million' from Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich by a fake agent.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLewandowski swapped Bayern for BarcaFake agent 'conned' them out of €1m in dealEventually managed to recoup the moneyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below