Revealed: The 'difficult issue' facing PSV after Sergino Dest injury blow with USMNT star's €10m transfer from Barcelona now in doubt

Getty ImagesBrendan MaddenRevealed: The 'difficult issue' facing PSV after Sergino Dest injury blow with USMNT star's €10m transfer from Barcelona now in doubtSergino DestUSAPSV EindhovenBarcelonaTransfersEredivisieSergino Dest's devastating knee injury has raised some challenging questions surrounding the Barcelona loanee's long-term future.