Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Chelsea's January transfer window plans after Enzo Maresca's dramatic exit
Chelsea dismiss Maresca on New Year's Day
Maresca's strained relationship with Chelsea's owners became public knowledge in mid December when he questioned the chiefs and officials above him. After finally ending a four-game winless streak by beating Everton, the former Leicester City manager bemoaned the "worst 48 hours" he had experienced since arriving at Stamford Bridge but he seemed to put that tirade behind him with another victory, this time against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.
The good times weren't to last, however, as Chelsea were held to a draw at Newcastle United before being beaten at home by Aston Villa. Maresca's final game in charge ended up being the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, a result that kept them in fifth position in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
A club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.
"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."
- Getty Images Sport
Young players set for Stamford Bridge exits
Chelsea's recent recruitment model has centred around making big investments in young players with the hope of those starlets either fulfilling their potential in west London or being sold for a profit. More established stars like Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Djordje Petrovic were among those who left in the most recent summer window, while there were also exits for the likes of Lesley Ugochukwu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka.
This month, more players are expected to depart, either permanently or temporarily. BBC Sport claim Chelsea are keen to sell Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, two players they failed to move on during the summer. Sterling was sent to Arsenal on loan last season but has been ostracised since his return, while Disasi has been targeted by Serie A side Roma.
19-year-old attacker Tyrique George may be allowed to depart in search of more regular first-team football, but reserve goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and young defenders Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato aren't expected to have loan moves sanctioned this month.
No permanent incoming signings expected
The January window is a famously difficult one to conduct business in, as many clubs aren't keen to lose players midway through the season. It is thought Chelsea are not plotting any permanent signings to their squad as of yet, but their hand may be forced if injuries or opportunities too good to pass up emerge.
That said, the club will still attempt to sound out potential arrivals but with a view to such signings arriving in the summer rather than the winter.
- Getty Images Sport
Rookie manager to lead Chelsea against Man City
The most pressing matter at Stamford Bridge currently is finding a new first-team manager to replace Maresca, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior thought to be the leading candidate at this point. For the meantime, Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane has been tasked with leading Chelsea in their upcoming clash with Manchester City on Sunday.
Left-back Marc Cucurella may not recover from a hamstring problem in time to feature at the weekend, while Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia are also unavailable.
Advertisement