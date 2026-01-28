Respected South African coach opens up on how Zimbabwean giants mistreated him, revealing that 'I was told to leave as immigration was coming for me' as ex-Bafana Bafana mentor seeks compensation
Beginning full of promise
Thabo Senong was appointed as Highlanders Football Club coach, hoping to take them to greater levels after recent struggles.
The former U20 South Africa and Lesotho Senior National Team coach led Amajita to the 2013 COSAFA U20 Cup triumph.
“Coach Senong’s strong background in youth development, tactical organisation, and team building makes him a valuable addition to the Bosso technical team,” the club said in its statement.
Mkhokheli Dube joined him in the technical team, with the duo optimistic about their new job in Zimbabwe.
- Backpagepix
The unforseen divorce
On Friday, January 9, the tactician returned to Mzansi with the club, explaining in a statement that they were processing his work permit.
"The club managed to submit the work permit application documents for coach Thabo Senong on Wednesday, 7 January, after receiving the Sport and Recreation Commission cover letter,” Highlanders said in a statement, rubbishing reports that he had been deported.
“The Immigration Department acknowledged receipt of the application and issued a tracking number.
Today, regional Immigration Office officials advised that, having successfully completed the permit application process, coach Thabo Senong must leave the country immediately to avoid engaging in activities that could jeopardise the application," they concluded.
Senong dumped!
A week ago, the club made a shocking decision, bringing in Zimbabwe legend Benjani Mwaruwari to replace the South African.
The former striker, who is based in England, had to relocate back home, where he last coached Ngezi Platinum in 2023 but was dismissed midway through the season owing to the team's struggles.
Senong seeks legal redress
In his interview with Metro FM, Thabo Senong has narrated how the whole situation, insisting there was no way he was to deputise Mwaruwari.
"I was ordered to leave the country on short notice, with only two hours to comply, and they said they would notify me when to come back once my work permit was sorted," Senong recalled.
"What surprised me is that I was given 30 days by the same immigration officials when I arrived in their country, and the funny part is that a new coach was appointed following this incident. I went to meet the players, and within minutes, I was told to leave as immigration was coming for me, despite having 30 days to stay in the country for my permit to be processed.
"Highlanders then wanted me to work as Benjani’s assistant, but I could not do that because the coach has his own philosophy, so I felt he needed his own room," he added.
"I spent the whole of December knowing I was the Highlanders coach. So, yeah, I’m disappointed because Highlanders lied to me. They should have been honest enough regarding the whole situation.
"Currently, we are negotiating for a contract termination, so my lawyers are in touch with the club," Senong concluded.