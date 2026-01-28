Thabo Senong was appointed as Highlanders Football Club coach, hoping to take them to greater levels after recent struggles.

The former U20 South Africa and Lesotho Senior National Team coach led Amajita to the 2013 COSAFA U20 Cup triumph.

“Coach Senong’s strong background in youth development, tactical organisation, and team building makes him a valuable addition to the Bosso technical team,” the club said in its statement.

Mkhokheli Dube joined him in the technical team, with the duo optimistic about their new job in Zimbabwe.