Report: African giants add Kaizer Chiefs forward Khanyisa Mayo to their transfer wishlist

Kaizer Chiefs brought Khanyisa Mayo into Naturena in September after he was placed on the transfer list by CR Belouizdad head coach Sean Ramovic. The former Premier Soccer League Golden Boot winner had made the move to Algeria from Cape Town City with the expectation that he would add bite and reliability to their attack.

However, his 2024/25 campaign, a demanding season in which he featured in 41 matches across all competitions but returned only six goals and a single assist, fell short of what the club had envisioned when they invested in him.

When Chiefs, long‑time admirers of his talent, stepped in to secure him on loan, the hope was that a familiar environment and a system tailored to his strengths would spark an immediate resurgence. That instant lift has yet to materialise at the club.

Even so, his profile continues to draw attention beyond South Africa’s borders. There are already murmurs of interest from Tanzania, where he is reportedly being monitored as a potential option, a reminder that, despite recent struggles, his reputation and potential still carry weight across the continent.