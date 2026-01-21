Replacing Puso Dithejane! TS Galaxy set to complete signing of Orlando Pirates academy product as Bucs loanees headline NFD club's new signings
Galaxy eye Pirates product
Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy are looking to sign Tshepo Kakora.
The 27-year-old has been linked with the club and is set to join from PSL rivals, Magesi FC.
Kakora, a product of the Pirates' development structures, played a key role when Magesi surprisingly won the 2024 Carling Knockout Trophy.
Galaxy face challenge after Dithejane's exit
After letting their dependable Dithejane join Chicago Fire in the Major Soccer League, they need to get their footing as fast as possible in the attacking department.
The 21-year-old had proven to be a crucial creative mind for the club, and his absence could be felt if a reliable replacement is not found as soon as possible.
- Backpage
- Midlands Wanderers
Wanderers sign Pirates' loanees
Meanwhile, NFD club Midlands Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Pirates' Sonwabo 'Busquets' Khumalo.
Khumalo is joined at the club by Lungelo Dondolo, who is also from Bucs.
Other signings are Thulani Mini, Sisanda Mbhele, and Keabetswe Ramotsei from Chippa United; Knowledge Myeni from FC Ravens; Ali Mwirusi from Ugandan top-flight side Express FC; and Mbulelo Nombengula from Richards Bay.
Wanderers' struggle
The club, which is the only side representing Pietermaritzburg in the league, is 14th in a 16-team table.
Abafana Bebatha have 13 points from 15 games, and their only hope is to have a successful campaign in order to avoid relegation that is staring them in the eyes.
Club founder and head coach Vincent Myeni explained why they have found the going tough in the championship.
“We are all unhappy with how we started the campaign. I am not looking for excuses, and I accept the blame, but people must understand that this is our first season in the NFD, which is the most difficult and competitive league,” Myeni said, as per The Witness.
“We are learning a lot because we are new to this competition.
“I will always praise my players because they are trying hard and slowly getting it right. These are young players who will surprise a lot of people one day. I can confidently say this team will not be relegated.”
In their first match of the year, they shared points with Casric Stars after a goalless draw on Wednesday.