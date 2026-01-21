Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy are looking to sign Tshepo Kakora.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the club and is set to join from PSL rivals, Magesi FC.

Kakora, a product of the Pirates' development structures, played a key role when Magesi surprisingly won the 2024 Carling Knockout Trophy.

Galaxy face challenge after Dithejane's exit

After letting their dependable Dithejane join Chicago Fire in the Major Soccer League, they need to get their footing as fast as possible in the attacking department.

The 21-year-old had proven to be a crucial creative mind for the club, and his absence could be felt if a reliable replacement is not found as soon as possible.