Replacement for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner? Nottingham Forest set to seal deadline-day move for Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels

Replacement for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner? Nottingham Forest set to seal deadline-day move for Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz SelsPeter McVitieGetty/GOALNottingham ForestMatt TurnerTransfersPremier LeagueStrasbourgUSANottingham Forest are close to completing the signing of Matz Sels from French side Strasbourg as the goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForest close to sealing Sels dealGoalkeeper to undergo medical in EnglandWill compete with under-fire Turner