Replacement for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner? Nottingham Forest set to seal deadline-day move for Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels

Nottingham Forest are close to completing the signing of Matz Sels from French side Strasbourg as the goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical.

  • Forest close to sealing Sels deal
  • Goalkeeper to undergo medical in England
  • Will compete with under-fire Turner

