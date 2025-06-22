This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mamelodi Sundowns FC v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Michael Madyira

Relieved Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac 'sweating like I’ve just come out of a sauna' as Jobe Bellingham lauds 'good opposition' Mamelodi Sundowns after seven-goal thriller at 2025 Fifa Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundMamelodi Sundowns FC vs FluminenseFluminenseM. CardosoLucas RibeiroL. MothibaI. RaynersPremier Soccer LeagueN. KovacJ. Bellingham

The Brazilians dropped points for the first time at this edition of the global club competition after falling down to the Bundesliga giants.

  • Downs faced BVB on Saturday
  • They lost the match 4-3
  • Kovac & Bellingham react to the match
