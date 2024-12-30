'Relegation is a possibility!' - Ruben Amorim makes astonishing claim as Man Utd sink to new lows with horrendous defeat by Newcastle as coach says 'this club needs a shock'
Ruben Amorim has warned that Manchester United are in danger of relegation unless things improve after losing a third consecutive Premier League game
- Red Devils lose fourth game in a row
- Only seven points above relegation zone
- Coach admits 'it's my fault'