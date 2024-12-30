Relebohile Mofokeng compared to global superstars after being urged to reject FC Barcelona and join Nico Williams' La Liga club Athletic Bilbao by Uefa Champions League winner - 'He's at the same level as Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi & Neymar Jr'
The 20-year-old talent is regarded by some one of the most gifted players SA has ever produced and he looks destined to leave Mzansi for Europe.
- Mofokeng compared to world's best players
- He has been outstanding for Pirates
- Rele has attracted interest from Barcelona