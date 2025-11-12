Reece James points to key change he wants to see at World Cup after captaining Chelsea to Club World Cup glory in sweltering temperatures in the United States

A recent study by Queen’s University Belfast found that 14 of the 16 stadiums hosting matches in North America could reach or exceed temperatures deemed unsafe for prolonged physical activity. During Chelsea’s pre-tournament training sessions in Philadelphia, the team faced a severe heat warning with temperatures hitting 37°C and humidity levels pushing the perceived temperature closer to 45°C. The club’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez nearly collapsed during the game against Fluminense. He later revealed that he "felt dizzy" and needed medical attention midway through the game.

"Thank you for asking that question, because honestly, the heat is incredible," he said. "The other day, I got a bit dizzy during a play and had to go down to the ground. Playing in this kind of temperature is very dangerous. Especially for the spectacle as well, for the people who come to enjoy the game at the stadium, and for those watching at home. The pace of the game isn’t the same; everything slows down a lot. Hopefully next year they change the schedule at least, so that it’s more of a show, and football stays beautiful and exciting."