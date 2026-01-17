Red-hot Orlando Pirates outclass Marumo Gallants to open seven-point gap with over Mamelodi Sundowns and register four consecutive wins

In what is becoming quite a norm in the Diski Challenge campaign, Orlando Pirates registered yet another victory that saw them go four points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.

At home against Gallants, the Sea Robbers claimed a 2-0 victory and iced the cake with a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, it took the home side just two minutes to break the deadlock. Thuto Sesipi, with an assist from Seth Green, needed just a little sense of composure to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Gallants' defence, which was caught off guard when the goal was scored, looked shaky, and Pirates took advantage to make sure they scored early and put them under immense pressure.

Green's skill and pace put Gallants Marumo's left back, Obarate Morgan, under pressure, and the Pirates star made sure that he exploited the moment by pressing from the wing.

Although he struggled to contain Green, Morgan almost equalised for Gallants in the 15th minute; Thato Malefane played a short corner to him, and he unleashed a thunderbolt, which slightly went over the bar.