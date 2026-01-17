Red-hot Orlando Pirates outclass Marumo Gallants to open seven-point gap with over Mamelodi Sundowns and register four consecutive wins
Pirates cruise past Gallants
In what is becoming quite a norm in the Diski Challenge campaign, Orlando Pirates registered yet another victory that saw them go four points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.
At home against Gallants, the Sea Robbers claimed a 2-0 victory and iced the cake with a clean sheet.
Meanwhile, it took the home side just two minutes to break the deadlock. Thuto Sesipi, with an assist from Seth Green, needed just a little sense of composure to slot the ball into the back of the net.
Gallants' defence, which was caught off guard when the goal was scored, looked shaky, and Pirates took advantage to make sure they scored early and put them under immense pressure.
Green's skill and pace put Gallants Marumo's left back, Obarate Morgan, under pressure, and the Pirates star made sure that he exploited the moment by pressing from the wing.
Although he struggled to contain Green, Morgan almost equalised for Gallants in the 15th minute; Thato Malefane played a short corner to him, and he unleashed a thunderbolt, which slightly went over the bar.
Bucs strike again
Pirates finally scored their second goal in the 55th minute through Joy Manana as Gallants' defence was caught napping once again. The goal took the 20-year-old's season tally so far to seven.
In the remaining minutes, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa did not find a way back as they succumbed to yet another loss to Bucs.
The Sea Robbers' dominance in this fixture continues, given that they have won six of the eight meetings against Gallants.
How did other teams perform?
Stellenbosch defeated Chippa United 2-1, while TS Galaxy emerged as 2-1 winners over Richards Bay.
At home, Magesi fell to a 2-1 loss against AmaZulu, while Polokwane City and Golden Arrows shared points from a 0-0 draw.
Sundowns to face Chiefs
In a blockbuster encounter on Sunday, defending champions Chiefs will face Sundowns.
This is a crucial game in the campaign, given the high stakes it carries; if Masandawana fail to win, the gap between them and Pirates will remain wide. And for Chiefs, a loss means their title defence bid will receive a big blow; that means both will go full throttle for the points.
In other games, Sekhukhune United will host Orbit College, while Siwelele FC will face Durban City.